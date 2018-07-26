Sport / Soccer

LEAGUE SET TO START

PSL start whistle blows as Ajax retreat

Ajax ends its interdict pursuit, opening the way for league games to commence

26 July 2018 - 20:12 Sazi Hadebe
Picture: ISTOCK
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is confident of going ahead with preparations for the start of the 2018-19 season after winning their case against Ajax Cape Town at the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The PSL’s legal representative, Dennis Sibuyi, said the outcome of the court proceedings brought huge relief to the PSL.

"Ajax withdrew their interdict application‚ which simply means the league will commence as scheduled."

The matter stems from the dispute over the eligibility of former Ajax striker Tendai Ndoro‚ who played for the Cape Town club towards the end of last season after having played for Orlando Pirates and Saudi club Al Faisaly in the same calendar year, which is against Fifa rules.

Sibuyi also clarified that as things stand‚ Ajax have been relegated to the National First Division as per arbitrator advocate William Mokhari’s ruling, which was handed down before Judge Denise Fisher’s on July 2.

Mokhari’s award also means AmaZulu‚ who were in the top eight after Fisher’s ruling‚ now find themselves outside while SuperSport United are back in.

Sibuyi said Ajax’s interdict application was part of the three they lost on Thursday.

"The first one was an application for leave to appeal that was brought by the league [and opposed by Ajax]‚ while the second was what we call section 18, which was brought by Ajax. The reason Ajax brought that section 18 application was a two-pronged approach in a sense, that even if the PSL is given leave to appeal‚ it means the judge’s decision remains suspended. But Ajax withdrew this application [section 18]‚ which means the decision still stands [but does not mean the league cannot start before the leave to appeal proceedings].

"The third application was by Ajax to interdict the commencement of the league. They also withdrew that application."

In the first matter, which was before Fisher‚ the PSL was granted leave to appeal‚ while in the other two Ajax decided to withdraw their applications.

