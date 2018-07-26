It’s now or never for George Lebese

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Lebese has admitted that the coming Premiership season will be make or break for him, with no room for failure.

Lebese went through an underwhelming first season at Chloorkop after a highly publicised move from Kaizer Chiefs. He made only 15 appearances in all competitions and scored two goals. But after a preseason in which he lost weight‚ he is ready for a fresh start.

"I am ready and fit for the coming season‚" he said on Wednesday as the Brazilians prepared for the Caf Champions League group stage visit by AS Togo Port on Friday at Lucas Moripe Stadium. "I have lost about 6kg and I am waiting for my chance."

Lebese admitted he had taken a while to get used to his surroundings and to understand Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s methods.

"Nothing went wrong last season. I just needed time to understand what the coach wanted from me.

"It was a learning season, but there will be no excuses in the coming season because I know what the coach wants.

"I spoke to the coach on a regular basis last season.

"He gave me feedback so that I knew where I needed to improve, and I am just waiting for my chance.

"The coach has said that there are spaces open and no one is guaranteed to play.

"It is up to us as players to take those opportunities."

Mamelodi Sundowns are at the bottom of the group standings and will be under pressure to get a good result when they welcome AS Togo Port to Pretoria on Friday

Mosimane’s charges have to beat the visitors and Lebese is hopeful they will dig themselves out of the hole they are in.

"We put ourselves in this situation and we have to win our remaining games‚" he said.

"There is pressure in the Champions League and the club is expected to reach at least the semis."

