Croatia fly flag for the little guys

Moscow — A World Cup of surprises showed once again how small teams are finding a way to compete with the big boys, as was the case at the European Championship two years ago.

It was Iceland and Wales who shook up the established order in 2016, now Belgium and Croatia have shown that smaller nations can dream of success as the gap between them and the traditional powers continues to narrow.

"Every team is set up so well now and properly prepared that there is not much between anybody," said France coach Didier Deschamps after his team overcame Croatia 4-2 in Sunday’s World Cup final.

With a population of just more than 4-million, Croatia punched above their weight to reach the final, going down gallantly in Moscow.

Belgium reached the semifinals with a golden generation of players despite a modest footballing infrastructure, and will have legitimate ambitions of claiming a first major international title at Euro 2020.

At the European Championship two years ago, Wales were surprise semifinalists and Iceland captured the imagination by beating England to make the last eight. With just more than 300,000 people, Iceland followed that up by becoming the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup.

On other continents too, there are growing examples of consistent challenges to the established order, particularly from countries whose playing resources are limited by the size of their population.

"On our bus there is a slogan that says: ‘We are a small nation with big dreams’," said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic after the loss to France. "That’s a good message to all. If you work hard, you can produce good players and get results. You have to believe it is possible. You have to have a dream and ambition and follow them," he said.

It is also essential to have key personnel, such as player of the tournament Luka Modric and fellow midfielder Ivan Rakitic, to inspire the squad.

But teams like Iceland and Japan have shown that tactical discipline and mental fortitude can sometimes trump talent. Japan displayed as much when they almost upset Belgium in the round of 16, leading 2-0 before going down 3-2.

• Tens of thousands of Croatians gave a heroes’ welcome to their team in Zagreb on Monday after the squad returned home. A crowd estimated at more than 100,000 thronged the capital’s main square to see the players, led by captain and World Cup Golden Ball winner Luka Modric, parade through the streets on an open-top bus.

Cheering fans held up banners in celebration. "This is how Croatia is loved", read one banner. Another said: "We are few, but we believed and that is enough".

Reuters, AFP