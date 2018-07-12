Ronaldo signing hailed as deal of century

Rome — Italian media was bubbling on Wednesday after Serie A club Juventus announced the €100m "deal of the century" after wrestling superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from European champions Real Madrid.

The country’s foremost daily, the Corriere della Sera, led the cries of joy at Ronaldo’s arrival by acclaiming a "dream come true", while La Repubblica hailed a "€117m dream", referring to the huge investment Juventus will make in their marquee signing. La Repubblica breaks down the cost of the deal to Juventus as €100m going to Real Madrid, a €5m "solidarity contribution" paid to Fifa and €12m "incidental costs".

The Corriere della Sera believes the latter sum is actually the commission being paid to those who facilitated the transfer — principally Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes.

The front page of Italy’s principal sport daily, Gazzetta Dello Sport, has Ronaldo exclaiming, "I’m coming!" after what it calls "the coup of the century". Rome-based paper Il Messaggero acclaimed club president Andrea Agnelli for pulling off the "deal of the century".

"A spark has been lit, let us rejoice," said Corriere Della Sera columnist and Juventus fan Pierluigi Battista.

"And to think that we saw him as unpleasant, CR7 … with his arrogant attitude, statuesque posing and perfectly defined muscles," continued Battista.

"But he was applauded by the whole stadium for a scissor-kick of absolute beauty that he inflicted on Juventus [in the first leg of the quarterfinal of last season’s Champions League]. We understood that this beauty could and should be ours."

Turin-based daily La Stampa, owned by the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles group, which is in turn the majority shareholder in Juventus, claimed that "everyone will watch us".

"Just think that he has more than 300-million followers on social networks, that he is known in every corner of the globe and that he is one of the five most famous celebrities on the planet. Suffice to say that there will be a positive impact not just for Juve but for the whole of Italian football."

