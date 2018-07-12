Premier Soccer League (PSL) insiders are confident that the Absa Premiership will start on August 3 as scheduled — this as the organisation’s board of governors meets on Thursday to decide a way forward in their legal wrangling with Ajax Cape Town over the Tendai Ndoro affair.

The PSL must choose whether to challenge the ruling of Judge Denise Fisher that set aside Ajax’s automatic relegation from the Premiership and stated that only Fifa can adjudicate on the matter.

It is likely to press on with its challenge‚ which means petitioning Fisher to give the PSL leave to appeal the judgment by suggesting the judge had erred and that another judge will find differently.

The stinger for the league is that the South Gauteng High Court is in recess until July 30‚ which would be the earliest the matter could be heard. This is just days before the scheduled start of the league.

Ajax has threatened to interdict the start of the campaign should the board of governors go ahead‚ but a PSL insider has told TimesLIVE they are confident the league will get under way on time.

"We must just go ahead with our programme and start the season‚" the person said on condition of anonymity. "We cannot wait for this matter to be sorted out through the courts because we have stakeholders that are dependent on the league getting under way.

"You have the sponsors of not just the [PSL]‚ but also the MTN8. There are the broadcasters [SuperSport and SABC]‚ the players‚ the clubs. Everybody bar Ajax and maybe AmaZulu wants to see the season start‚ so that is what we must do," the person said.