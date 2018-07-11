Sport / Soccer

PSL STATUS

Will Ajax strike a deal with Celtic?

11 July 2018 - 05:02 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Ari Efstathiou. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Ari Efstathiou. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Ajax Cape Town are believed to be in talks with Bloemfontein Celtic in a bid to convince the Free State club’s owner, Max Tshabalala, to agree to a deal that would see the two sides swap their Premiership statuses.

Ajax‚ who are threatening to interdict the start of the coming premiership season‚ are working on this move as their safety net in case they lose their bid to remain in the league next season in the aftermath of the Tendai Ndoro eligibility saga.

Judge Denise Fisher gave Ajax a lifeline last week by directing the matter to Fifa as the only body that can rule on Ndoro’s matter‚ but the Premier Soccer League (PSL) indicated later that it intended to appeal the decision.

Insiders said if Ajax fail in their bid to stay in the top flight‚ the Cape side could buy Celtic’s status and relocate the club to the Mother City. Celtic‚ on the other hand‚ would assume Ajax’s status in the National First Division (NFD).

"It is true that Ajax bosses have been in contact with Max [Tshabalala] in Bloemfontein with this offer of swapping their PSL statuses‚" the insiders said.

"Obviously they are not sure whether they will ultimately win their case [the Ndoro eligibility saga] through the courts or at Fifa and stay in the PSL.

"So they have devised a plan B that could see a swap of the two clubs’ statuses."

Another high-ranking informant in Cape Town said the Ajax bosses were proposing a plan that would see Celtic drop to the NFD and allow the Urban Warriors to remain in the PSL.

But this move is likely to be met with resistance by the Bloemfontein Celtic players.

"From my understanding of things‚ Ajax only wants the status of Celtic and this means the players will be left in limbo.

"I am not sure how far they have gone with the negotiations but this may prove to be a problem if any deal is agreed between the two sides‚" the informant said.

Celtic remains for sale as they do not have a sponsor and they failed to pay the salaries of some of their players on time in June‚ leading to a meeting between the South African Players Union and the players last weekend.

Tshabalala and Ajax CE Ari Efstathiou could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Brighton offer record amount for Percy Tau

Brighton are frustrated that the deal remains inconclusive‚ even though they made a first approach to Sundowns as far back as March
Sport
5 days ago

Johnson weighs Nomvethe’s AmaZulu future

Nomvethe‚ who was the oldest player in the PSL last season‚ is part of the club’s training camp in Durban
Sport
6 days ago

Soccer broadcasting billions, by the numbers

Three billion people was the estimated global reach of the 2006 World Cup in Germany. This rose to 3.2bn in 2010 and 2014
News & Fox
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Coach Didier Deschamps hails players as France ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Fifa World Cup not immune from match-fixing, ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Coach Didier Deschamps hails players as France ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Safa set to release Stuart Baxter for return to ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
SuperSport CEO reaches out to Ashwin Willemse ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Brighton offer record amount for Percy Tau
Sport / Soccer

Johnson weighs Nomvethe’s AmaZulu future
Sport / Soccer

PSL to meet over ruling
Sport / Soccer

Court helps Ajax Cape Town escape relegation
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.