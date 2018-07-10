Sport / Soccer

Coach Didier Deschamps hails players as France head to 2018 World Cup final

10 July 2018 - 23:08 Agency Staff
Fans react after France defeated Belgium in the 2018 World Cup semifinal match, in Paris, France, July 10 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Fans react after France defeated Belgium in the 2018 World Cup semifinal match, in Paris, France, July 10 2018. Picture: REUTERS

St Petersburg — France coach Didier Deschamps heaped praise on his players after they reached the World Cup final with a 1-0 win over Belgium on Tuesday, saying the lost final at Euro 2016 was still on his mind.

Samuel Umtiti’s 51st-minute header sent the French into the final and Deschamps’ side will face England or Croatia in Moscow on Sunday as they look to lift the trophy for the second time following their triumph on home soil in 1998.

"This is exceptional. I am very happy for my players, we showed character and the right mentality," said Deschamps, who captained France in 1998.

"Two years ago, I remember what happened two years ago," he said in reference to his team’s 1-0 defeat to Portugal in Paris in the Euro final. "We will go into this final to win it, as we have still not gotten over the (2016) final." Deschamps may have bitter memories from that Euro final in front of a home crowd, but he is now on the verge of joining an elite club of coaches who have also won the World Cup as players.

Brazilian Mario Zagallo won the 1958 and the 1962 World Cups as a player and then coached Brazil to the 1970 title, while Franz Beckenbauer was captain of West Germany in 1974 and led them to the world title in 1990 as their coach.

"I feel very proud for my group. We have been 49 days together," Deschamps said. "There were a lot of things, a lot of difficult things. Everyone can take credit." Teenager Kylian Mbappe, who was not part of the France team two years ago, said even in his wildest dreams he would not have imagined reaching the World Cup final.

"It is unbelievable. It is the dream of dreams, the dream of the future, everything," said 19-year-old Mbappe, who tormented the Belgian defence with his runs.

"I don’t have the words. Not even in my wildest dreams, and I am a big dreamer, would I have imagined this," he said.

"There is still one more step to take, but we are proud of what we have done." "In the changing room, Didier Deschamps was happy. We were all happy, all hugging. (France) President Emmanuel Macron came down to see us. Everyone is with us, we’re all in this together." Asked what Macron, who had been in the stands, said, he replied: "He said he would come back for the final, to see us with the Cup."

Reuters

England World Cup win breaks TV records

England’s World Cup quarterfinal victory over Sweden attracts a huge 89% of available audience to BBC One, with a peak of 19.9-million
Sport
1 day ago

World Cup success offers cheer and hope to a divided England

There is something about this young England team and its articulate manager, Gareth Southgate, that has created a genuine connection
Sport
1 day ago

Hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst tips England to win World Cup

Team spirit same as that among Ramsey’s winners, says 1966 hero
Sport
19 hours ago

Gareth Southgate’s ‘boss’ gear prompts call for waistcoat Wednesday

England soccer fans urged to don waistcoats 'like a boss' for Wednesday’s World Cup semifinal
Sport
19 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Kevin Anderson to meet Federer in the Wimbledon ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Blitzboks on track for 2018 Sevens World Cup
Sport / Rugby
3.
Red Hazard lights flashing for France
Sport / Soccer
4.
Serena’s to lose after seeds ravaged
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Kevin Anderson to meet Federer in the Wimbledon ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

England World Cup win breaks TV records
Sport / Soccer

World Cup success offers cheer and hope to a divided England
Sport / Soccer

Hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst tips England to win World Cup
Sport / Soccer

Gareth Southgate’s ‘boss’ gear prompts call for waistcoat Wednesday
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.