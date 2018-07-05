PSL to meet over ruling

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has called an urgent executive committee meeting on Thursday to find a solution to Monday’s court decision that threatens to disrupt the start of the forthcoming season.

Judge Denise Fisher granted an order that effectively reinstated Ajax Cape Town into the PSL after the club was relegated at the end of last season.

The executive committee comprises PSL chairman Irvin Khoza‚ Kaizer Motaung‚ Stan Matthews‚ David Thidiela‚ Mato Madlala (acting PSL CEO)‚ Khumbulani Konco‚ Jose Ferreira and Rejoice Simelane.

Also believed to have been invited to Thursday’s meeting is Ajax boss Ari Efstathiou.

Ajax were saved from relegation after their bid to have the ruling by arbiter advocate William Mokhari set aside was successful at the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

Fisher ruled in favour of Ajax‚ saying that only Fifa had the jurisdiction to rule on the matter involving the signing of former Urban Warriors striker Tendai Ndoro, who played for three clubs last season, in contravention of Fifa rules.

It will be interesting to see how the PSL resolves this mess as the league is scheduled to start on August 3.

