AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson is weighing whether to include veteran striker Siyabonga Nomvethe in his plans for the next season.

Nomvethe‚ who turns 41 in December and was the oldest player in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) last season‚ is part of the club’s training camp in Durban where Johnson is not in a rush to finalise his options in the attacking department.

The former Bafana Bafana player did not contribute much to Usuthu’s goal haul last season as he only scored twice in 20 league appearances. This leaves Johnson and his technical team with a tough decision to make.

"He is part of the team here in camp where we are preparing for the coming season and we have not decided what we are going to do with him‚" said Johnson‚ adding that the former Udinese marksman is looking in good shape. "The way he is looking at training since we started our preseason camp‚ I think he can still play but he is not getting any younger and we will see what happens as time goes by.

"So far‚ I am happy with how our preseason is progressing.

"The rest of our preparations will be here in Durban because I don’t want players to travel too much before the season starts.

"We do a lot of travelling during the course of the season and it is important that the players spend time with their families before the season starts."

Nomvethe‚ who has been playing professional football for almost 20 seasons — turning out for a number of PSL clubs such as Orlando Pirates‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows — has always maintained that he does not have ambitions to quit the sport soon.

"I don’t know when I will stop playing professional football because my legs can still carry me‚" he said late last season when he credited dedication‚ family stability and maintaining a good lifestyle as some of the reasons for his longevity.

"Age is just a number. I am using the opportunity that I have to inspire others."

Johnson also has another golden oldie in his arsenal in the form of 36-year-old Mabhuti Khenyeza‚ who managed to contribute three goals and four assists in 19 league matches last season.

