Uruguay possess the skills to spoil France’s party

Nizhniy Novgorod — Streetwise and tough yet with a razor-sharp edge, Uruguay have moved serenely into the World Cup quarterfinals, ignoring the chaos that has swamped former winners Argentina and Spain.

Uruguay have shown in Russia they are extremely difficult to beat yet sometimes underwhelming — all things that could have been predicted from La Celeste before the World Cup.

A slow start —with an 89th-minute winner that gave them a forgettable 1-0 win over a Mohamed Salah-less Egypt in their first game — has now given way to a campaign with real hope of winning the World Cup.

With a defence built around the central pairing of Jose Gimenez and the vastly experienced Diego Godin — they also play together at Atletico Madrid — Uruguay have won all four games in Russia, conceding a solitary goal.

They are also the only side to have beaten Russia, overwhelming them 3-0 in the group stage in what appeared to be a reality check for the host nation before they went on to stun Spain in the last 16.

Uruguay extinguished Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in Sochi to reach the quarterfinals, with Edinson Cavani scoring two brilliant goals.

Next up the grizzly, experienced World Cup campaigners take on a young France — the exciting Kylian Mbappe and Gimenez and Godin’s Atletico teammate Antoine Griezmann — on Friday, bidding for a place in the semifinals.

It is as tough a World Cup fixture as France could have, and any hope that their stars will enjoy the same space they enjoyed in their 4-3 win against a disorganised Argentina have already been extinguished.

"France’s strongest points are the attackers, Griezmann and Mbappe," Uruguay’s veteran coach, Oscar Tabarez, said.

"If you let France have space it will be very difficult."

The freedom experienced in Kazan will not be granted to the French by Uruguay’s suffocating defence in Nizhny Novgorod.

"El Maestro" Tabarez has been in charge of Uruguay for 12 years and has not only forged a strong team that rarely fail to deliver on the big stage, but also a side with an immense work ethic and huge experience.

At this World Cup, goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and striker Luis Suarez played their 100th game for their country.

Their main doubt for France is Cavani, who has an injury that forced him off against Portugal. He did not train on Tuesday.

If Cavani has not recovered in time, he could be replaced by Cristhian Stuani, who has played 42 times for Uruguay, just 16 fewer times than Griezmann has appeared for France.

And they are marshalled by the incomparable Godin, 121 caps and counting.

Uruguay have a "unique" team spirit because their victories mean so much to the players and the country, one of those inside the South American team camp said this week.

But in this topsy-turvy World Cup, one thing for Uruguay has notably changed. Surprisingly, the team that has received the fewest yellow cards in Russia — just one — is Uruguay, the team who traditionally resort to the dark arts to win.

At the previous World Cup, Suarez was involved in the biting scandal and as far as back as 1986 Uruguay were labelled "liars and cheaters" by Alex Ferguson after a bad-tempered match against Scotland. This time, only Rodrigo Bentancur has been booked in Russia. It is a remarkable transformation.

They have five fewer yellow cards than France going into Friday and it is the Europeans who have to reshuffle because of a suspension to Blaise Matuidi.

