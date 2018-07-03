Bafana Bafana hopeful Joel Untersee will be playing in Italy’s Serie A next season after completing his permanent move from Juventus to newly promoted Empoli.

The right-sided player‚ who can feature as a fullback or winger‚ was signed by the Tuscan club for R8m and is likely to feature prominently for them in the coming campaign.

Untersee‚ 24‚ was on loan at Empoli last season‚ helping them to top spot in Serie B with 15 appearances in a campaign that was blighted by injury.

He will now look forward to playing against the likes of Milan sides AC and Inter‚ Napoli‚ Lazio‚ Roma and former club Juventus.

Untersee‚ who was born in Johannesburg‚ has decided to represent Bafana after meeting head coach Stuart Baxter, who said he expects Untersee to be available when Bafana resume their Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign at home to Libya in September.

TimesLIVE