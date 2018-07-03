Sport / Soccer

PREMIER SOCCER LEAGUE

Court helps Ajax Cape Town escape relegation

03 July 2018 - 05:00 Nick Said
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Ajax Cape Town have effectively been restored to 15th position in last season’s Premiership table after their bid to set aside the ruling of arbiter William Mokhari was successful.

On Monday Judge Denise Fisher ruled in favour of the Cape Town club‚ saying that only world governing body Fifa has the jurisdiction to rule on the matter.

It means the points awarded to Platinum Stars‚ SuperSport United and Polokwane City are returned to Ajax‚ which moves them from the bottom of the league‚ and automatic relegation‚ back to 15th position. Polokwane were relegated after the play-offs.

It also means AmaZulu are returned to the top eight‚ with SuperSport United slipping out of the top half for the first time in their history.

The only logical way forward for the Premier Soccer League is either to replay the promotion/relegation play-offs, won by Black Leopards‚ or expand the league to 18 teams for next season‚ with four relegated at the end.

Leopards might be next in line to mount a court challenge if there is a forced replay of the play-offs‚ which could delay the start of the new Premiership season‚ which is set down for August 3.

TimesLIVE

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Verstappen home and dry
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Russian goalkeeper gives Spain the boot
Sport / Soccer
3.
Safa set to release Stuart Baxter for return to ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Tour de France blocks defending champion
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Russian goalkeeper gives Spain the boot
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.