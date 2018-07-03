Ajax Cape Town have effectively been restored to 15th position in last season’s Premiership table after their bid to set aside the ruling of arbiter William Mokhari was successful.

On Monday Judge Denise Fisher ruled in favour of the Cape Town club‚ saying that only world governing body Fifa has the jurisdiction to rule on the matter.

It means the points awarded to Platinum Stars‚ SuperSport United and Polokwane City are returned to Ajax‚ which moves them from the bottom of the league‚ and automatic relegation‚ back to 15th position. Polokwane were relegated after the play-offs.

It also means AmaZulu are returned to the top eight‚ with SuperSport United slipping out of the top half for the first time in their history.

The only logical way forward for the Premier Soccer League is either to replay the promotion/relegation play-offs, won by Black Leopards‚ or expand the league to 18 teams for next season‚ with four relegated at the end.

Leopards might be next in line to mount a court challenge if there is a forced replay of the play-offs‚ which could delay the start of the new Premiership season‚ which is set down for August 3.

TimesLIVE