Russian goalkeeper gives Spain the boot

Hosts Russia beat Spain 4-3 on penalties thanks to two saves by their goalkeeper, Igor Akinfeev, on Sunday to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Akinfeev saved spot kicks by Koke and Iago Aspas after both teams had scored two apiece in what was Russia’s first World Cup penalty shootout, to send his team to the last eight after a lacklustre 1-1 draw over 120 minutes. There was high drama in the shootout for the 78,000 spectators at Luzhniki Stadium, with all four Russian penalty-takers keeping their cool and Akinfeev saving Aspas’s spot kick with his foot to trigger wild celebrations.

"In the second half, we were trying to defend. We were hoping for penalties and that’s what happened, thank God," Akinfeev said. "We are having a fantastic World Cup."

Spain, who have never beaten a host at World Cups or Euros, went ahead after 12 minutes when 38-year-old Sergei Ignashevich bundled into Spain captain Sergio Ramos at the far post, knocking a free kick in with his heel for the 10th own goal of the tournament.

The 2010 world champions controlled the game with their slick passing, but failed to add to their lead as the Russians defended with discipline. However, Russia looked toothless up front, with Aleksandr Golovin’s curled effort their only noteworthy opportunity until Gerard Pique’s handball gave them a chance to level with a penalty three minutes before halftime.

Forward Artem Dzyuba buried it for his third goal of the tournament, to equalise and awaken the subdued crowd.

Despite 75% possession, Spain had to wait until the 85th minute to test Akinfeev with a low drive from Andres Iniesta.

With several players cramping, Russia were reduced to desperately defending in extra time as Spain, who played more than four times the number of passes their opponents did, still struggled to create clear chances.

Akinfeev came to the rescue again to deny Rodrigo after his fine sprint in the second half of extra time before becomi g a national hero by saving the two spot kicks to send the hosts past the former world champions.

Croatia beat Denmark in a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday to progress to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Mathias Jorgensen gave Denmark the lead after just 58 seconds, but Mario Mandzukic levelled for Croatia in the fourth minute and the sides remained locked at 1-1 at the end of extra time. But Croatia won the shootout 3-2 after Danijel Subasic saved three spot-kicks.

Reuters and AFP