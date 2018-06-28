Legend Steven Gerrard is Keita’s benchmark

London — Naby Keita says he is intent on becoming as great a player at Liverpool as the previous player to wear the No8 shirt, former captain Steven Gerrard.

Keita, who will train with the squad next Monday for the first time since he signed for a reported £48m from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in 2017, said he was astonished when he realised it would be Gerrard presenting him with the shirt when he visited the club after the deal was agreed.

Gerrard, who wore the No8 shirt for 11 years and saw it not awarded to another player when he left for LA Galaxy in 2014, was then the club’s under-18 coach but has since moved into his first full managerial role at Scottish club Rangers.

"It was an incredible day for me. He gave me the No8 jersey. When it happened, it was a surprise and I didn’t expect it," said Keita. "When he came in, I looked at him and said: ‘Wow’ because he is a legend.

"He is somebody who always showed respect, who gave his all on the pitch. If somebody like that gives you his shirt number, it’s not to play around with, it is to try and do as much as he did — that’s my motivation."

AFP