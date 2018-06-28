Sport / Soccer

SOCCER

Legend Steven Gerrard is Keita’s benchmark

28 June 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Naby Keita. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Naby Keita. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

London — Naby Keita says he is intent on becoming as great a player at Liverpool as the previous player to wear the No8 shirt, former captain Steven Gerrard.

Keita, who will train with the squad next Monday for the first time since he signed for a reported £48m from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in 2017, said he was astonished when he realised it would be Gerrard presenting him with the shirt when he visited the club after the deal was agreed.

Gerrard, who wore the No8 shirt for 11 years and saw it not awarded to another player when he left for LA Galaxy in 2014, was then the club’s under-18 coach but has since moved into his first full managerial role at Scottish club Rangers.

"It was an incredible day for me. He gave me the No8 jersey. When it happened, it was a surprise and I didn’t expect it," said Keita. "When he came in, I looked at him and said: ‘Wow’ because he is a legend.

"He is somebody who always showed respect, who gave his all on the pitch. If somebody like that gives you his shirt number, it’s not to play around with, it is to try and do as much as he did — that’s my motivation."

AFP

Rwanda defends multimillion-dollar deal to sponsor Arsenal

Rwanda received more than $1bn in foreign aid in 2016, according to the World Bank
Sport
1 day ago

Flat France and dull Denmark stalemate at World Cup

French top the group with Danes also advancing, but both sides dish up a laborious contest
Sport
1 day ago

Uruguay too slick for sluggish Russia

The South Americans maintain a perfect record to top Group A and send 10-man hosts reeling at 2018 World Cup
Sport
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Safa set to release Stuart Baxter for return to ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Roger Federer aims for ninth All England title
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Rwanda defends multimillion-dollar deal to ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Warren Whiteley’s leap of faith for Springbok ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Will emotion be Neymar and Brazil’s undoing?
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.