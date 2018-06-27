Sport / Soccer

27 June 2018
The South African Football Association (Safa) and Kaizer Chiefs are working on an intricate plan that could see Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter move to the Naturena club.

Well-placed insiders said on Tuesday that negotiations were centred on Baxter resigning from his post as coach of the national team and returning soon to Chiefs where he would replace Steve Komphela, who was sacked late last season after three trophyless seasons at the club.

Baxter’s contract with Safa runs until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but officials do not want to fire him as such a move would lead to a breach of contract and force the sport’s mother body to pay Baxter a huge financial settlement.

If a deal is concluded between Chiefs supremo Kaizer Motaung‚ who is personally handling the negotiations‚ and Safa president Danny Jordaan‚ Baxter’s contract would be terminated by mutual agreement.

A member of the Safa council‚ formerly the national executive committee‚ said they lost faith in Baxter after Bafana were embarrassed by Madagascar in the recent Cosafa Cup in Polokwane where SA bombed out after their opening match.

Baxter’s blushes were spared when a limping Bafana managed to win the largely insignificant plate final a few days later.

Safa technical committee head Jack Maluleka would not comment on Baxter and his team’s performance in the Cosafa Cup, but said the issue would be discussed when the national team coach presented his report.

"We have not decided on the date for the meeting with Baxter where he is going to present his report to the technical committee‚ but it is going to be soon. We want to have this meeting as soon as possible so that we can focus on other programmes. Most of the things will be discussed with him at that meeting," Maluleka said.

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has said that Baxter meets the criteria of the coach they are looking for. Chiefs are likely to announce their new coach next week.

If Safa part ways with Baxter as expected‚ Iran coach Carlos Queiroz would emerge as the early favourite to take over.

Though Amakhosi have delayed naming their new coach as negotiations with Safa continue‚ they have signed marquee player Khama Billiat‚ Letlhogonolo Mirwa‚ Andriamirado Andrianarimanana and Virgil Vries. Baxter’s son Lee is the club’s goalkeeping coach.

