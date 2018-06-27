Rwanda defends multimillion-dollar deal to sponsor Arsenal

Kigali — Rwanda has defended its multimillion-dollar deal to sponsor the Arsenal football team, telling politicians from European donor countries that it was "none of their business".

Britain’s Mail on Sunday said Rwanda paid the London club £30m to have Arsenal players wear the "Visit Rwanda" tourist board logo on one sleeve. Some politicians in Britain and the Netherlands criticised the decision to sponsor President Paul Kagame’s favourite soccer team by a nation that received more than $1bn in foreign aid in 2016, according to the World Bank.

But Rwanda’s foreign minister said the money came from tourism income, not aid, and hit back at European legislators. "It’s none of their business," Olivier Nduhungirehe said.

Tourism is the biggest foreign exchange earner in Rwanda, and Nduhungirehe said he hoped revenues from the sector would double from $400m in 2017 to $800m by 2024. UN figures show that more than 60% of the country’s 12-million people live under the poverty line.

Arsenal declined to confirm the value of the sponsorship deal but said Rwanda had "transformed itself dramatically in recent times and is now regarded as one of the most advanced and respected countries in Africa".

"This is one of the reasons we believe that, having conducted due diligence, it is a partnership that will help Rwanda meet their tourism goals while developing football in the country," a spokeswoman said.

Reuters