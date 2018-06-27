Korea give Germany a dose of humble pie

Kazan — Champions Germany were sent crashing out of the World Cup after suffering a 2-0 defeat by a tenacious South Korea on Wednesday that saw them eliminated in the first round for the first time in 80 years.

Germany would have progressed with a win at the Kazan Arena, but barely looked capable of scoring against the Koreans, let alone going on to successfully defend the title they won in Brazil four years ago.

Stoppage-time goals from Kim Young-gwon and Son Heung-min finished off Joachim Loew’s sorry Germany side, who finished bottom of the group on three points.

They have won four World Cup titles and also finished runners-up four times and entered the 2018 tournament heavily backed to retain their title.

Instead they will head home after a stunning failure, having been unable to break down the South Koreans and after a shock 1-0 loss to Mexico in their opening group match.

Sweden won the group after thrashing the Mexicans 3-0.

Germany’s Toni Kroos, the free kick hero in the 2-1 win over Sweden, tried desperately to spark his side into action in the second half but was denied by South Korea’s heroic Cho Hyun-woo in the 88th minute, one of a number of fine saves by the goalkeeper.

But it was Kim Young-gwon who broke the deadlock in added time when he found himself alone in front of goal after a corner and he poked the ball home from close range.

Moments later Son sprinted to retrieve a long ball, with Germany keeper Manuel Neuer having left his goal to try to help his side get a goal, and the striker fired a low shot into the net to wrap up the win and leave the Germans distraught.

'Bitter' shock

German midfielder Mats Hummels said their exit from the World Cup finals for the first time since 1938 was a "bitter" shock for the team.

"The situation is very difficult to put into words," he said.

"We did not put the ball in the net, even though we had plenty of opportunities, including myself — I have to score from chances like that.

"It is a very bitter evening for us and for all German football fans. We believed in it until the very end, we tried to shoot, but we just couldn’t get the ball in."

Germany qualified for Russia with a perfect record of 10 wins, but Hummels said the last time the team played well was when they wrapped up qualification late in 2017. "We put ourselves in this situation after the Mexican game," he admitted.

In Yekaterinburg Sweden finally found the net after wasting numerous chances when leftback Ludwig Augustinsson charged up the field in the 50th minute and angled home a left-footed volley.

Twelve minutes later, captain Andreas Granqvist kept his concentration in the face of deafening boos and whistles from the Mexican fans to blast a penalty into the top left corner after Hector Moreno had brought down Marcus Berg.

Mexico’s misery was complete when the ball trickled in off the leg of Edson Alvarez for a tame own goal on 74 minutes.

The Mexicans were a shadow of the team that had beaten Germany and South Korea and had pundits speaking of them as potential world champions.

Needing only a draw to be sure of advancing, they somehow managed to reach the break on level terms after surviving a Swedish aerial bombardment and a VAR review.

The game was packed with incident from the opening whistle, with Mexican mid-fielder Jesus Gallardo booked within seconds of the start for misjudging an aerial challenge on Ola Toivonen.

The Swedes were guilty of wasteful finishing in the opening 45 minutes, with Emil Forsberg in particular blazing several shots over the bar. Berg posed repeated problems for the Mexican defence, flicking wide with his back to goal, and firing a shot that was acrobatically turned over the bar by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

On the stroke of half-time, he fired into the side-netting after a swift Swedish break from defence.

Brazil cruised through to the World Cup last 16 on Wednesday, topping Group E to set up a match against Mexico as Switzerland also progressed to the first knockout round where they will face Sweden.

Five-time winners Brazil beat Serbia 2-0, while the Swiss drew 2-2 against Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod.

Reuters, AFP