Uncanny echoes of France ’98 for Denmark’s Peter Schmeichels

"On Tuesday @kschmeichel1 will be doing exactly the same, with Denmark in the same position as they were in 1998," he wrote above photographs of himself and his son in action.

"You can do it Denmark."

By uncanny coincidence, Denmark and then hosts France were drawn in the same four-team pool — Group C — back in 1998. After the first two games, they were in exactly the same positions, with France having already qualified on six points and with Denmark on four and needing a draw to be sure of reaching the next round.

The younger Schmeichel, who plays for Leicester City, looks a lot like his blond, vocal and imposing father.

But Schmeichel Jnr will not entirely want to emulate his old man, who reached but failed to stop a Youri Djorkaeff penalty that helped France win 2-1. But Denmark made it through that year as SA blew their chance in a draw with Saudi Arabia.

In 2018 it is Australia who find themselves with one point and needing to beat pointless Peru on Tuesday, hope France beat Denmark and at the same time hope they will overhaul the Danes’ goal difference.

Some Australians fear France and Denmark might settle for a draw that would suit both. But the Danes, who in 1998 went on to reach the quarterfinals helped by another family duo, the Laudrup brothers, may be wiser to follow the elder Schmeichel’s advice — to keep their destiny in their own hands.

