Peru’s Farfan still in hospital after clash of heads

26 June 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK

Sochi — Peru forward Jefferson Farfan remains in hospital with a concussion and will miss Peru’s final Group C game against Australia, coach Ricardo Gareca said on Monday.

Gareca praised the response from the team’s Russian hosts after Farfan was rushed to hospital on Saturday after being knocked out in a clash of heads during training.

"He was unconscious for a couple of minutes," Gareca said. "He was assisted and stabilised and he is now in hospital.

"There are protocols in terms of recovery, so those make it mandatory for him to remain in hospital for 72 hours.

"That was what Russia established. He could be released from hospital but we understand the care of players is a priority for Russia and so thanks to the organisers and all the medical help that was provided."

The update comes just five days after Morocco included Nordin Amrabat in their second Group B match against Portugal after he was admitted to hospital for a concussion in their opener against Iran.

The North Africans were criticised for putting Amrabat back on the field so soon, especially after the winger removed his head protection 16 minutes into the game.

World players’ union FIFPro called it "yet another alarming example of a player being put in harm’s way".

