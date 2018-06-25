Uruguay too slick for sluggish Russia

Samara — Uruguay burnished their World Cup credentials with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Russia on Monday, finishing top of Group A with a perfect record while damping the hopes of the tournament hosts, who had to settle for second.

Luis Suarez grabbed his second goal of the tournament to open Uruguay’s account with a free kick after 10 minutes and they doubled the lead with an own goal from Russia’s Denis Cheryshev soon after.

That silenced a vociferous crowd who were not expecting their final group game to be effectively ended on the half hour when Igor Smolnikov was sent off for a second booking.

Edinson Cavani bundled home a third goal for Uruguay at the death to wrap up their third straight victory and sixth consecutive clean sheet.

While Russia had con- founded those who predicted a group stage exit with resounding victories over Saudi Arabia and Egypt, there was still a question mark over how they would perform when facing stronger opposition.

Smolnikov’s sending off may have ended Russia’s hopes but in truth the encounter had already swung decisively against them by that point.

They went behind in sweltering conditions at the Samara Arena when Suarez struck a low free kick into the bottom corner that should have been easy pickings for Russia keeper Igor Akinfeev.

Sadly for the home fans, who had created a deafening din in the opening minutes, Akinfeev inexplicably vacated his bottom left corner, moving back to the side of the goal his wall was guarding and leaving space for Suarez to stroke the ball home.

Russia doubled their lead in the 23rd minute when Diego Laxalt’s shot from the edge of the area deflected off Cheryshev, leaving Akinfeev wrong-footed.

It should have been 3-0 before Smolnikov departed, but Akinfeev made a good save to deny Rodrigo Bentancur when the midfielder was played through by Suarez.

With their job done, Uruguay took their foot off the pedal in the second half and only added to their lead in the 90th minute when Cavani finished from close range after Diego Godin’s header was well saved. Russia battled valiantly and had a penalty appeal turned down after a VAR consultation late in the game.

Saudi Arabia winger Salem Al-Dawsari scored a last-gasp winner as Mohamed Salah’s Egypt suffered a 2-1 loss in their Group A dead rubber played in Volgograd.

The 45-year-old Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary became the oldest player in World Cup history and saved the first of two controversial penalties after Salah had opened the scoring, with Salman Al-Faraj equalising from the second spot-kick, before Al-Dawsari had the final say.

Reuters, AFP