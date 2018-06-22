Kylian Mbappe’s goal sends France through to last 16 at World Cup

Yekaterinburg — Teenager Kylian Mbappe became France’s youngest World Cup goalscorer as they beat Peru 1-0 on Thursday to reach the last 16 and send the South Americans out.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe — aged 19 years and 183 days — underlined his rich talent and claimed his place in the French record books when he poked home in the first half.

Didier Deschamps’s side face Denmark on Tuesday with top spot in Group C up for grabs.

Paul Pogba, the Manchester United midfielder who a few days ago called himself "the most criticised player in the world", flashed a drive wide and defender Raphael Varane did likewise from a header.

With 15 minutes gone, Pogba and France began to impose themselves. Antoine Griezmann drove straight at goalkeeper Pedro Gallese after Olivier Giroud set up the Atletico Madrid forward.

Peru’s best outlet in the first half was rampaging fullback Luis Advincula, who had the beating of defender Lucas Hernandez down France’s left flank.

Peru, unfortunate to lose 1-0 to Denmark in their first game, took until the half-hour to have their first serious chance, with recalled skipper Paolo Guerrero stinging the legs of Hugo Lloris.

France captain Lloris, making his 100th appearance for his country, was a bystander for long periods.

On 34 minutes France went in front. Pogba cleverly played in Giroud, his shot took a deflection and looped over Gallese, allowing Mbappe to tap home.

New-found confidence ran through the French, and Hernandez should have made it 2-0 just before the break.

As in the first half, Peru made the better start to the second and midfielder Pedro Aquino arrowed a long-distance rocket onto Lloris’s upright.

But for all their possession, Peru caused the French defence few problems.

Captain Mile Jedinak rode to Australia’s rescue in Samara with a penalty to cancel out Christian Eriksen’s superb opener for Denmark, securing a 1-1 draw that ensured Group C would go down to the wire.

Eriksen’s seventh-minute opener was fully deserved by the fast-starting Danes.

Jedinak, however, got Australia back into the game with his second penalty in Russia, awarded following the intervention of the VAR, and the draw kept the Socceroos just about alive in the tournament.

Denmark moved on to four points and need at least a draw against France in their final game to guarantee a last-16 spot. Australia’s destiny, however, is no longer in their own hands.

"For me it is important just that we have to beat Peru," Australia coach Bert van Marwijk said. "I have no influence on the rest so I do not think about it. I will not sleep one second less."

Reuters