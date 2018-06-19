Sport / Soccer

Sadio Sane versus Rob Lewandowski as Poland brace for Senegal test

19 June 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Senegal’s Sadio Mane during training at Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, June 18 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Moscow — Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane face off in a mouthwatering World Cup shoot-out between two of Europe’s most lethal forwards on Tuesday as Poland take on Senegal.

Bayern Munich’s Lewan-dowski finished Europe’s football season as the Bundesliga’s top scorer for the third time with 29 goals, netting 41 times in all competitions.

Mane scored 10 Champions League goals — including one in the final in Kiev — forming a devastating strike force at Liverpool alongside Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino of Brazil.

"I believe Sadio can be one of the stars of the tournament," said former Senegal player El Hadji Diouf, who played in Japan and South Korea in 2002, the only other time the country reached the World Cup.

Poland go into the Group H match at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium as favourites and are expected to emerge from a section also featuring Colombia and Japan. Ranked eighth in the world, it is Poland’s eighth World Cup appearance, with coach Adam Nawalka’s side desperate to improve on third-place finishes in 1974 and 1982.

Lewandowski admits he has a point to prove after a disappointing Euro 2016, when he scored only once as Poland exited at the quarter-final stage.

The 29-year-old is finally reproducing his prolific club form at international level, setting a European qualification record with 16 goals in 10 matches to secure Poland’s place in Russia.

Lewandowski said he was entering the tournament in a different frame of mind from 2016.

"I’m sure that training will be better now and that I’ll be fresh and dynamic at the right time," he said.

"I started preparing for the World Cup much earlier."

Poland received a boost in the lead-up to the tournament when defender Kamil Glik was cleared to play after an unexpectedly quick recovery from a shoulder injury.

The centre-back is one of the team’s leaders and his job will be to keep Mane quiet while alert to threats such as Monaco teammate Keita Balde.

Senegal will hope to emulate the pioneering team of 2002 captained by Aliou Cisse, now the national coach.

Cisse’s men opened that tournament with one of the great World Cup upsets, a 1-0 win over defending champions France, and went on to become one of only three African teams ever to reach the quarter-finals.

Cisse described it as "a great adventure" and wants his charges, ranked 27 in the world, to adopt the same fearless approach in Russia.

"That team already created its bit of history, and now it’s up to this one to create its own," he said.

AFP

