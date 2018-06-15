Fit Salah a relief for 100-million frantic Egyptians

Yekaterinburg — Mohamed Salah has recovered from his shoulder injury and barring a last-minute hitch the Egyptian star will play in their World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday, coach Hector Cuper said.
The striker’s return after weeks of uncertainty is a huge boost for Egypt and for the tournament in Russia because it means one of the hottest players on the planet at the moment will be in action.
"We still have to see how training goes today, but I can almost assure you 100% that he’ll play. We are all very optimistic that he will be on the pitch," Cuper said on Thursday, shortly before leading out his squad at Yekaterinburg Arena — with Salah among them.
The 62-year-old Argentine Cuper added: "Salah is very good and he’s recovered quicker than expected."
Salah, who sustained the injury in Liverpool’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid on May 26, is crucial to Egypt’s hopes of making it out of a weak-looking Group A also featuring hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Egypt play Uruguay — tipped by some to be dark horses — in just the second game of the month-long tournament.
Salah was one of the outstanding players in the world this season as he helped propel Liverpool to the Champions League final.
But his World Cup dream was left on the brink when he exited the final three weeks ago in tears after Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos wrestled him to the ground.
Salah, who turns 26 on the day of the game, gave 100-million frantic Egyptians a huge lift on Wednesday when he joined a squad training session at their Grozny base.
Cuper hinted on Thursday it was the player who had the final say whether to play.
AFP
