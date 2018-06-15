Sport / Soccer

WORLD CUP

Fit Salah a relief for 100-million frantic Egyptians

15 June 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Egypt's Mohamed Salah during training at Ekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, June 14 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Egypt's Mohamed Salah during training at Ekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, June 14 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Yekaterinburg — Mohamed Salah has recovered from his shoulder injury and barring a last-minute hitch the Egyptian star will play in their World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday, coach Hector Cuper said.

The striker’s return after weeks of uncertainty is a huge boost for Egypt and for the tournament in Russia because it means one of the hottest players on the planet at the moment will be in action.

"We still have to see how training goes today, but I can almost assure you 100% that he’ll play. We are all very optimistic that he will be on the pitch," Cuper said on Thursday, shortly before leading out his squad at Yekaterinburg Arena — with Salah among them.

The 62-year-old Argentine Cuper added: "Salah is very good and he’s recovered quicker than expected."

Salah, who sustained the injury in Liverpool’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid on May 26, is crucial to Egypt’s hopes of making it out of a weak-looking Group A also featuring hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Egypt play Uruguay — tipped by some to be dark horses — in just the second game of the month-long tournament.

Salah was one of the outstanding players in the world this season as he helped propel Liverpool to the Champions League final.

But his World Cup dream was left on the brink when he exited the final three weeks ago in tears after Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos wrestled him to the ground.

Salah, who turns 26 on the day of the game, gave 100-million frantic Egyptians a huge lift on Wednesday when he joined a squad training session at their Grozny base.

Cuper hinted on Thursday it was the player who had the final say whether to play.

AFP

What (not) to expect from the 2018 Russia World Cup

The FM did some (crystal) ball-gazing about the Fifa World Cup. Here’s what we hope won’t be in the starting line-up
Life
18 hours ago

Russia thump Saudi Arabia in dramatic World Cup start

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially opens the tournament, telling the 80,000-strong crowd: ‘Love for football unites the entire ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Putin’s World Cup dividends will be puny, say economists

Unlike the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, they say the best Russia can hope for this time around is a modest gain in the rouble
World
14 hours ago

Kings of Europe but Portugal are still World Cup outsiders

Coach Santos will rely on dependable Ronaldo to win
Sport
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Forbes List: Man United the world’s most valuable ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
What (not) to expect from the 2018 Russia World ...
Life / Sport
3.
Rassie Erasmus hints at changing Bok winning team
Sport / Rugby
4.
Rusty Roger Federer battles to victory at ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Dané lays down the law as SA hunt series win
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.