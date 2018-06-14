Sport / Soccer

Russia will challenge opponents, says coach

14 June 2018

Moscow — A reinvigorated Russian side are hitting top form ahead of their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia on Thursday, the tournament hosts’ manager Stanislav Cherchesov has said.

Russia have not won an international match since a friendly win over South Korea in October 2017 and their pre-World Cup outings have resulted in defeats by France and Austria, along with a draw with Turkey.

The slump has led to Russia being the lowest ranked team in the 32-team tournament as they occupy 70th position in the Fifa rankings, but Cherchesov believes his side can pose a challenge. "The mood is good. We’re about to reach the level we had planned. We’ve become way more fresh," Cherchesov said on Wednesday.

"We have been studying our opponents from day one. There are no weak teams in any of the groups. The first game is important as it will set the tone to a certain extent.

"We are trying to iron out any kinks we have."

Cherchesov will be out of contract with the national team shortly after the World Cup and the 54-year-old says he would like to continue in his role.

Russia last progressed past the group stage in 1986, as part of the Soviet Union team.

However, striker Fedor Smolov, the top scorer under Cherchesov with seven goals, believes the hosts will be extra motivated to reach the last 16.

"This is a special event for any country in this position that will stay in the memory for many years to come. I’m sure we’ll show what we’re capable of at the World Cup," Smolov said in an interview.

Reuters

