Germany arrive in Russia while Belgium downplay Hazard scare

England’s Group G opponents Belgium showcased their talents in a 4-1 victory against Costa Rica in Brussels on Monday, featuring a powerful brace from Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku and a glittering performance from Chelsea’s Hazard.

Hazard limped off with 20 minutes to go but coach Roberto Martinez brushed off concerns, saying there was "nothing to worry about. He’s very strong, he just had a dead leg towards the end of the match," he said.

Brazil and Neymar attracted an army of excited youngsters — including one who managed to break on to the pitch for a selfie — as they held their first training session on Russian soil.

Around 5,000 locals turned out to watch the relaxed session at the Yug-Sport Stadium, next to the Brazilians’ hotel in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Fifa members will decide on Wednesday whether to vote for a joint US-Canadian-Mexican bid or whether the World Cup — which will feature 48 teams for the first time — will return to Africa for only the second time. A Fifa evaluation report has classified the North African nation’s stadiums, accommodation and transport as "high risk", leaving the US-Canada-Mexico bid as the clear frontrunner.

But the North American bid has been dogged by concerns that the vote could become a referendum on the popularity of US President Donald Trump. On Monday, bid leader Carlos Cordeiro urged Fifa members to vote on the merits of the bid and not on Trump.

Russia was a disputed choice when it was handed the World Cup in a 2010 vote that has since been tainted by bribery charges, and the 2018 tournament takes place against a background of international tensions. Russia and the West have engaged in a wave of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions since London accused Moscow of being behind the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Britain in March.

But as the clock ticks down to the opener in Moscow’s 80,000-capacity Luzhniki stadium, the tournament is catching the public mood.

