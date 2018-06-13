Sport / Soccer

Germany arrive in Russia while Belgium downplay Hazard scare

13 June 2018 - 05:06 Agency Staff
Eden Hazard, centre, in action with Costa Rica's Johan Venegas, right, and Johnny Acosta (not pictured). Picture: REUTERS/FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS
Moscow — Reigning champions Germany arrived in Russia on Tuesday to join the World Cup party as Belgium downplayed an injury scare over Eden Hazard in their final warm-up match.

Gareth Southgate’s youthful England team were also due to touch down as anticipation mounts ahead of Thursday’s opening fixture in Moscow between host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia.

But before the action on the pitch gets under way, Fifa members have the weighty matter of choosing whether to award the 2026 World Cup to North America or Morocco.

Germany, who beat Argentina in the final in Brazil four years ago, are aiming to join Brazil as five-times winners of the trophy but there are questions over their form coming into the tournament.

Joachim Loew’s side went five games without a win before labouring to a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final warm-up. First-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has hardly played since September.

But the Germans have made at least the semifinals in each of the past four World Cups and have a habit of finding form when they need it most. The defending champions open their World Cup against Mexico on June 17 in Moscow. They also play Sweden and South Korea in Group F.

Germany were not flying to Russia to see the sights "but to win the tournament", said team director Oliver Bierhoff.

England are not among the favourites in Russia but the third-youngest Three Lions squad to head to a World Cup boasts Premier League stars such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Raheem Sterling.

"We have a young, hungry team that wants to achieve greatness. We want to bring the country together and achieve something great," said Alli.

Dead leg: Eden Hazard hobbles off during the match against Costa Rica on June 11 2018. Picture: AFP
England’s Group G opponents Belgium showcased their talents in a 4-1 victory against Costa Rica in Brussels on Monday, featuring a powerful brace from Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku and a glittering performance from Chelsea’s Hazard.

Hazard limped off with 20 minutes to go but coach Roberto Martinez brushed off concerns, saying there was "nothing to worry about. He’s very strong, he just had a dead leg towards the end of the match," he said.

Brazil and Neymar attracted an army of excited youngsters — including one who managed to break on to the pitch for a selfie — as they held their first training session on Russian soil.

Around 5,000 locals turned out to watch the relaxed session at the Yug-Sport Stadium, next to the Brazilians’ hotel in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Fifa members will decide on Wednesday whether to vote for a joint US-Canadian-Mexican bid or whether the World Cup — which will feature 48 teams for the first time — will return to Africa for only the second time. A Fifa evaluation report has classified the North African nation’s stadiums, accommodation and transport as "high risk", leaving the US-Canada-Mexico bid as the clear frontrunner.

But the North American bid has been dogged by concerns that the vote could become a referendum on the popularity of US President Donald Trump. On Monday, bid leader Carlos Cordeiro urged Fifa members to vote on the merits of the bid and not on Trump.

Russia was a disputed choice when it was handed the World Cup in a 2010 vote that has since been tainted by bribery charges, and the 2018 tournament takes place against a background of international tensions. Russia and the West have engaged in a wave of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions since London accused Moscow of being behind the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Britain in March.

But as the clock ticks down to the opener in Moscow’s 80,000-capacity Luzhniki stadium, the tournament is catching the public mood.

AFP

Russian police fear crime spike as officers sent to World Cup host cities

Russia has deployed thousands of police to the 11 host cities to deal with an influx of potentially rowdy fans
World
1 day ago

Chilly start for Ronaldo and Portugal in Russia

Portugal hold their first World Cup training session in Kratovo at a rainy 10°C
Sport
2 days ago

Neymar, healed and lethal, set to lead Brazil attack

Neymar marked his first start in more than three months by scoring in an easy victory against Austria
Sport
1 day ago

‘Two balls, a dirt field and a handful of cones’ — soccer team’s amazing story

Matabeleland endear themselves to the crowd at the alternative World Football Cup, embodying what the sport used to stand for — spirit and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Perennial dark horse Belgium has the talent to shine in Russia

Roberto Martinez’s side scored an astounding 43 goals in the qualifiers
Sport
1 day ago

Expect some fouls in Russia

With days to go until the start of the Fifa World Cup, Alexei Merkushkin is hoping to turn a city that most Russians have never heard of into a ...
Business
3 days ago

England show quiet progress in bid to end the years of hurt

Heartbreak since 1966 triumph has doused hopes
Sport
2 days ago

Brazil are favourites as Tite knocks them into Cup-shape

With an embarrassment of riches, the new coach is preparing his team for a record sixth World Cup victory
Sport
6 days ago

