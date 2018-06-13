Sport / Soccer

Forbes List: Man United the world’s most valuable football club

13 June 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Big brand: View of a Manchester United logo on the goal of a Button Football tabletop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 19. AFP
Big brand: View of a Manchester United logo on the goal of a Button Football tabletop in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 19. AFP

New York — Manchester United have been named as the world’s most valuable football club for a second consecutive year, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.

The English Premier League runners-up, who in 2017 ended European champions Real Madrid’s four-year stint at the top of the list, were valued at $4.12bn, up 12% from a year ago, Forbes said in a statement.

The average value of the top 20 clubs, which relates to the 2016-17 season, rose 14% over the period.

Real Madrid were second, with a value of $4.08bn, up 14% from the previous year.

Barcelona ($4.06bn), Bayern Munich ($3.06bn) and United’s neighbours Manchester City ($2.47bn) rounded off the top five. Six English clubs feature in the top 10.

According to Forbes, which bases valuation on the level of equity plus net debt, Barcelona or Real Madrid could soon take over top spot.

Reuters

‘Two balls, a dirt field and a handful of cones’ — soccer team’s amazing story

Matabeleland endear themselves to the crowd at the alternative World Football Cup, embodying what the sport used to stand for — spirit and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Neymar, healed and lethal, set to lead Brazil attack

Neymar marked his first start in more than three months by scoring in an easy victory against Austria
Sport
1 day ago

Argentina have Messi, but he can’t do it alone

Star-studded team is still struggling to find its groove despite having Lionel Messi to call on
Sport
5 days ago

Pick a team, eat pretzels with pets and mention Didier’s dental state

How to survive the World Cup, which starts in Russia on Thursday
Sport
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Forbes List: Man United the world’s most valuable ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Seagulls hover over Tau
Sport / Soccer
3.
Kings of Europe but Portugal are still World Cup ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Rassie holds steady amid Bok euphoria
Sport / Rugby
5.
Springboks all good for second Test despite some ...
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.