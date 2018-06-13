Forbes List: Man United the world’s most valuable football club

New York — Manchester United have been named as the world’s most valuable football club for a second consecutive year, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.

The English Premier League runners-up, who in 2017 ended European champions Real Madrid’s four-year stint at the top of the list, were valued at $4.12bn, up 12% from a year ago, Forbes said in a statement.

The average value of the top 20 clubs, which relates to the 2016-17 season, rose 14% over the period.

Real Madrid were second, with a value of $4.08bn, up 14% from the previous year.

Barcelona ($4.06bn), Bayern Munich ($3.06bn) and United’s neighbours Manchester City ($2.47bn) rounded off the top five. Six English clubs feature in the top 10.

According to Forbes, which bases valuation on the level of equity plus net debt, Barcelona or Real Madrid could soon take over top spot.

Reuters