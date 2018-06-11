Sport / Soccer

England show quiet progress in bid to end the years of hurt

11 June 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Deadly frontman: England hope Harry Kane can lead the team to at least the knock-out stages in Russia. Picture: REUTERS
Deadly frontman: England hope Harry Kane can lead the team to at least the knock-out stages in Russia. Picture: REUTERS

London — England will arrive at the Fifa World Cup in Russia without the noisily optimistic drumbeats that often accompany them to major tournaments.

Years of underachievement and disappointment have doused any serious hope among supporters and jingoistic media that England will finally emulate the feats of 1966 and win the World Cup.

Statistically, they remain one of the major teams most likely to qualify for tournaments but least likely to win one. Unbeaten in qualifiers for major tournaments since 2009, they have won only six knock-out games of international football since that day Bobby Moore lifted the Jules Rimet trophy at Wembley.

It is now 12 years since they beat Ecuador to reach the World Cup quarterfinals where they lost to Portugal on penalties, a familiar English fate.

Springboks all good for second Test despite some minor injuries

Le Roux, De Klerk and Pollard are expected to be fit for Bloemfontein as Erasmus trims his squad
Sport
11 hours ago

Their last two major tournaments have been disastrous, with exit in the group stages in Brazil in 2014 followed by defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016, a result that pitched the team to an historic low and cost manager Roy Hodgson his job.

In fact, there was more ignominy to come with the bizarre 67-day stewardship of Sam Allardyce, who departed after a newspaper sting, before current manager Gareth Southgate was promoted from the under-21 team.

Southgate, who was an accomplished defender, is one of the few England players of recent vintage to have known relative success at an international tournament, having been in the side that reached the semifinals of Euro 96. He also knows the heartbreak, having missed the penalty in a shoot-out that paved the way for Germany to progress to the final.

In his quietly effective way, the manager has stitched together a team that, after a tedious procession of qualifiers, are starting to show promise.

In captain Harry Kane, England have one of the tournament’s most deadly frontmen, although finding the right creative midfielders to supply him has proved problematic.

Southgate has real attacking talent to choose from in Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford, plus Kane’s Tottenham team-mate Dele Alli and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, with Jamie Vardy likely to be unleashed as an impact substitute.

Further back, the manager has experimented with goalkeepers and centrebacks around a formation that flits between 3-5-2 or 3-4-2-1, with John Stones, who has struggled to hold down a starting spot at Manchester City, likely to be the defensive linchpin.

Assuming they survive a favourable group draw that has pitted them against Belgium, Tunisia and Panama, they face a likely knock-out game against Poland or Colombia followed by a possible quarterfinal against Brazil, which would be a repeat of 2002 when England narrowly lost. No one with any sense of history is looking beyond that.

Reuters

Sibusiso Nkosi ‘excited but not nervous’ ahead of Springbok debut

The wing in the starting line-up as one of three debutants to face England at Ellis Park
Sport
3 days ago

Rassie eyes future with Bok squad

After picking seven black players against Wales, coach goes one better for England match
Sport
3 days ago

Billy Vunipola back for tourists in first Test against SA

Uncapped New Zealand-born Brad Shields is likely to get a first cap, though his selection has sparked controversy
Sport
3 days ago

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika fired up to end Ireland hoodoo

Wallabies look vulnerable, even facing an Ireland team short of injured captain and hooker Rory Best, and with Sexton a surprise on the bench
Sport
3 days ago

All Blacks and France forced to cope with injuries

Steve Hansen is also in World Cup planning mode, though he has a largely tried and tested squad to choose from
Sport
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Bong’musa Mthembu and Ann Ashworth win Comrades ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Springboks all good for second Test despite some ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Rassie eyes future with Bok squad
Sport / Rugby
4.
Sibusiso Nkosi ‘excited but not nervous’ ahead of ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Bongmusa Mthembu wins his second Comrades Marathon
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.