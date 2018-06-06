Discarded Bevan Fransman heads to Highlands

Maritzburg United have given contract extensions to strikers Andrea Fileccia‚ Mohau Mokate and flying fullback Pogiso Sanoka, but captain Bevan Fransman has been released.

The 34-year-old former international defender skippered Maritzburg to a club-high fourth-place finish in the Premiership plus a place in the Nedbank Cup final this season.

Newly promoted Highlands Park have wasted no time in snatching him up and Fransman has signed a two-year contract with the Johannesburg club.

"I have spent a large portion of my career playing in Gauteng," he said.

"I have a home and family here and when this opportunity arose for me to join such an established and ambitious club like Highlands Park, I was up for the challenge. I am looking forward to this new chapter in my career and can’t wait for the season to begin."

Fileccia has had a one-year extension in his contract activated by the club‚ which left it until the end of May to tell the Belgian-born striker it wanted him for another season.

He has become a fan favourite at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

