Discarded Bevan Fransman heads to Highlands

06 June 2018 - 05:00 Mark Gleeson
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Maritzburg United have given contract extensions to strikers Andrea Fileccia‚ Mohau Mokate and flying fullback Pogiso Sanoka, but captain Bevan Fransman has been released.

The 34-year-old former international defender skippered Maritzburg to a club-high fourth-place finish in the Premiership plus a place in the Nedbank Cup final this season.

Newly promoted Highlands Park have wasted no time in snatching him up and Fransman has signed a two-year contract with the Johannesburg club.

"I have spent a large portion of my career playing in Gauteng," he said.

"I have a home and family here and when this opportunity arose for me to join such an established and ambitious club like Highlands Park, I was up for the challenge. I am looking forward to this new chapter in my career and can’t wait for the season to begin."

Fileccia has had a one-year extension in his contract activated by the club‚ which left it until the end of May to tell the Belgian-born striker it wanted him for another season.

He has become a fan favourite at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

TimesLIVE

