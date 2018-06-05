Neuer makes Germany squad

Berlin — Attacking midfielder Leroy Sane was a surprise omission from Joachim Loew’s final Germany squad for the World Cup finals on Monday as goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was named among the 23 players for the defending champions.

Neuer made the squad despite playing in just one official game, a friendly against Austria on Saturday, since breaking a bone in his foot in September. But talented 22-year-old Sane was the highest-profile player excluded. The Manchester City midfielder, goalkeeper Bernd Leno, forward Nils Petersen and defender Jonathan Tah failed to make the cut from Loew’s provisional list.

Sane, who joined the English champions in 2016, was a surprise addition to Germany’s Euro 2016 squad two years ago but this time he was overlooked by Loew, who opted to take the more physical Julian Brandt to Russia instead.

"It was a very tight decision between him and Julian Brandt which went in favour of Brandt," said Loew, who announced his squad at the end of a training camp at the Italian Alps.

"There are better days in the life of a national team coach, when you have to send four amazing players who deserve to be at the World Cup home.

"It’s like being at the airport check-in counter en route to Moscow and you are not allowed to board the plane."

Germany captain Neuer, who won the World Cup four years ago, will also be the first-choice keeper ahead of designated number two Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Kevin Trapp.

"I always had the goal in front of me. I stayed positive through the injury and had I not been positive I would not have been included, " Neuer said. "Now my focus is on the World Cup."

The Germans’ last warm-up game is against Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen on Friday before the tournament starts on June14. Germany are in Group F with Sweden, Mexico and South Korea.