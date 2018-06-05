Sport / Soccer

WORLD CUP BUILD-UP

Martinez keeping Kompany

05 June 2018 - 05:00 Agency Staff
Vincent Kompany. Picture: SUPPLIED
Vincent Kompany. Picture: SUPPLIED

Brussels — Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has given Vincent Kompany two weeks to recover from a groin injury in time for the World Cup, retaining the Manchester City captain in his squad but putting Laurent Ciman on standby.

Martinez had been expected to cut his initial 28-man squad by five players on Monday but instead named 24, including central defender Kompany.

Martinez said World Cup rules allowed the final squad to be named 24 hours before they kick off their campaign. Belgium play Panama on June 18 before facing other Group G opponents Tunisia and England.

A fit Kompany would greatly enhance Belgium’s chances. Not only is he a key part of their defence and an attacking threat from corners and free kicks but also a leader on the pitch.

"We’re going to use the rules to extend the deadline for making a decision like this," Martinez told a news conference.

The 32-year-old Kompany came off during Belgium’s friendly against Portugal on Saturday. He was due to have a scan on Monday, but Martinez said that talks with Manchester City staff had suggested that the full picture would only be clear later.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Egypt gamble on Salah’s shoulder being ready for ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Alexander Zverev is the new comeback kid
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Martinez keeping Kompany
Sport / Soccer
4.
Fiji a bridge too far for brave Blitzboks
Sport / Rugby
5.
Bok coach Rassie Erasmus firm on selection
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Racial abuse hurled at Pienaar and mate
Sport / Soccer

Everton boss showers praise on Pienaar for a sparkling return
Sport / Soccer

Moyes sacking caps a Premiership season like no other
Opinion / Columnists

West Ham pay the penalty as the red flag keeps flying
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.