Martinez keeping Kompany

Brussels — Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has given Vincent Kompany two weeks to recover from a groin injury in time for the World Cup, retaining the Manchester City captain in his squad but putting Laurent Ciman on standby.

Martinez had been expected to cut his initial 28-man squad by five players on Monday but instead named 24, including central defender Kompany.

Martinez said World Cup rules allowed the final squad to be named 24 hours before they kick off their campaign. Belgium play Panama on June 18 before facing other Group G opponents Tunisia and England.

A fit Kompany would greatly enhance Belgium’s chances. Not only is he a key part of their defence and an attacking threat from corners and free kicks but also a leader on the pitch.

"We’re going to use the rules to extend the deadline for making a decision like this," Martinez told a news conference.

The 32-year-old Kompany came off during Belgium’s friendly against Portugal on Saturday. He was due to have a scan on Monday, but Martinez said that talks with Manchester City staff had suggested that the full picture would only be clear later.

Reuters