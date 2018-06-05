Egypt gamble on Salah’s shoulder being ready for Russia

Cairo — Egypt have gambled on Mohamed Salah returning to fitness in the coming weeks by naming him in their 23-man squad for the World Cup that starts in Russia next week.

Coach Hector Cuper on Monday also included Mohamed Elneny, the midfielder who has not played since April after suffering an ankle injury in action for Arsenal.

Salah is still recovering from the shoulder ligament injury suffered in the Champions League final in May when he went off in the game in Kiev as Liverpool lost to Real Madrid.

Medical staff from Egypt and Liverpool have suggested it will be touch and go for the 25-year-old to be ready in time for the seven-time African champions’ opening World Cup Group A game against Uruguay in Ekaterinburg on June 15. Salah posted a picture of himself exercising his shoulder on social media on Sunday with a teasing caption of "good feelings" but no further comment on his progress.

Egypt’s squad includes veteran goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, who will be 45 years old when his side play Uruguay. Should he feature, El Hadary would become the oldest person to play in the World Cup, beating the record 43-year-old Colombian goalkeeper Faryd Mondragon set in Brazil four years ago.

Reuters