Sterling defends gun tattoo

London — England international Raheem Sterling has defended a new tattoo depicting an assault rifle after anti-gun campaigners labelled it "disgusting".

The Manchester City forward posted a photograph on Instagram while training with the England team at St George’s Park ahead of the World Cup in Russia with the tattoo of a rifle clearly visible on his right leg.

Founder of campaign group Mothers Against Guns, Lucy Cope, whose son was shot dead in July 2002, said on Tuesday: "This tattoo is disgusting. Raheem should hang his head in shame. It’s totally unacceptable. We demand he has the tattoo lasered off or covered up with a different tattoo.

"If he refuses he should be dropped from the England team. He’s supposed to be a role model but chooses to glamorise guns."

Sterling — who is part of Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad, who begin their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on June 18 — again took to Instagram to defend himself.

"When I was two my father died from being gunned down to death I made a promise to myself I would never touch a gun in my life time, I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning N [and it is] still unfinished," he wrote.

