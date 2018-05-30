Sport / Soccer

WORLD CUP

Sterling defends gun tattoo

30 May 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Raheem Sterling. Picture: SUPPLIED
Raheem Sterling. Picture: SUPPLIED

London — England international Raheem Sterling has defended a new tattoo depicting an assault rifle after anti-gun campaigners labelled it "disgusting".

The Manchester City forward posted a photograph on Instagram while training with the England team at St George’s Park ahead of the World Cup in Russia with the tattoo of a rifle clearly visible on his right leg.

Founder of campaign group Mothers Against Guns, Lucy Cope, whose son was shot dead in July 2002, said on Tuesday: "This tattoo is disgusting. Raheem should hang his head in shame. It’s totally unacceptable. We demand he has the tattoo lasered off or covered up with a different tattoo.

"If he refuses he should be dropped from the England team. He’s supposed to be a role model but chooses to glamorise guns."

Sterling — who is part of Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad, who begin their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on June 18 — again took to Instagram to defend himself.

"When I was two my father died from being gunned down to death I made a promise to myself I would never touch a gun in my life time, I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning N [and it is] still unfinished," he wrote.

Reuters

