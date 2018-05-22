Sport / Soccer

WORLD CUP

Spain’s squad for Russia

22 May 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Diego Costa. Picture: REUTERS

Barcelona — Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has named his 23-man World Cup squad, which has a rich blend of youth and experience, as well as some high-profile absentees.

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata was left out after a disappointing season in England, as was his teammate Marcos Alonso, with Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal picked as back-up for left back Jordi Alba.

Lopetegui selected Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa, Celta Vigo’s Iago Aspas and Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno as his three strikers. Costa, who had a disappointing tournament in Brazil in 2014 as Spain were knocked out at the group stage, has scored seven goals in 18 internationals.

Versatile Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto was also omitted, while veteran playmaker Andres Iniesta heads to his fourth World Cup with captain Sergio Ramos.

Isco, Marco Asensio, Nacho Fernandez, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are going to the tournament for the first time with their Real Madrid teammate Ramos. Only four Barcelona players are in the Spain squad, down from seven in Brazil four years ago.

The 2010 world champions face Switzerland on June 3 and Tunisia on June 9 in friendlies before their World Cup campaign begins against Portugal on June 15.

Reuters

Squad:
Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Man United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Atl Bilbao).
Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Soc), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern), David Silva (Man City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atl Madrid), Koke (Atl Madrid).
Forwards: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta), Diego Costa (Atl Madrid), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid)

