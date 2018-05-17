Mourinho and Conte go head-on in FA Cup final

On his first return as a visiting manager, Mourinho protested at what he perceived as Conte’s "humiliating" celebrations in a 4-0 victory for the Blues over United. Conte then warned his players at the start of this season not to let their standards slip to the levels of "the last season with Mourinho".

In hindsight, the Italian was right to warn against complacency as Chelsea have fallen short of the form they showed in storming to the title last season. A fifth-placed finish in the Premier League was confirmed when they capitulated 3-0 to Newcastle on the final day of the season last Sunday.

"To finish fifth is a big disappointment. How damaging is it not to be in the Champions League? You’ll have to ask the club," Conte said, only intensifying speculation about his future.

"If we play like this in the FA Cup final, we don’t have a chance. We have six days to change our approach, our desire, our will to fight because we can do much better."

Mourinho has at least ensured Champions League qualification for next season via a second-place finish in the Premier League. However, a record 19-point gap to champions Manchester City and a disappointing Champions League last 16 exit to Sevilla means the Portuguese is also left hanging on until the final game of the season to deliver a trophy that would silence some of the critics of United’s often turgid performances, lacking in the invention and flair displayed by rivals City and Liverpool.

"Because I almost do that all the time [win a trophy], when I don’t do it, you [the media] kill me," said Mourinho on the prospect of going without a trophy in his second season at Old Trafford.

To win on Saturday, Mourinho must shake United out of their own end-of-season slumber. The Red Devils have scored just once in their past three games. Whether he can close the gap on City next season will depend on his ability to get the best out of his attacking talent, particularly marquee signings Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

Starting that process with a trophy on Saturday would be a strong statement of intent from United, and will give Mourinho the extra satisfaction of showing Conte how short-lived life can be as Chelsea manager under ruthless Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

