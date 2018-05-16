Ajax Cape Town are to file papers in the high court to have the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL’s) promotion-relegation play-offs postponed‚ the club has confirmed.

Ajax have effectively been relegated by a decision from arbiter William Mokhari SC that they acted wrongfully in playing Zimbabwe striker Tendai Ndoro earlier this season.

Mokhari ruled that Ajax would forfeit points from three matches — wins against Platinum Stars and SuperSport United and a draw against Polokwane City — in favour of Ajax’s opponents because the club was the third Ndoro had played for this season in contravention of Fifa regulations.

But Ajax are ready to fight back and will go to court on Wednesday in a bid to stop the opening game taking place in Thohoyandou on Wednesday afternoon between National First Division side Black Leopards and Platinum Stars.

"Ajax Cape Town are currently consulting with their legal team regarding William Mokhari SC’s arbitration ruling," the club said in a statement.

"The club is in the process of preparing papers to be filed urgently before the High Court in Johannesburg for the matter to be heard tomorrow [Wednesday] at 10am. Among other issues‚ the club will seek to interdict the promotion play-offs from beginning on Wednesday May 16 at 3pm.