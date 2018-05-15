Sport / Soccer

Barcelona confirm Messi and Suárez are coming to SA to face Sundowns

15 May 2018 - 23:59 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Lionel Messi. Picture: EPA/NICOLAS AGUILERA
Lionel Messi. Picture: EPA/NICOLAS AGUILERA

The wait is finally over after FC Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday night that Argentinean superstar Lionel Messi and Uruguay marksman Luis Suárez would face Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

SA league champions Sundowns host their Spanish counterparts in the highly anticipated Nelson Mandela Centenary Cup encounter and the uncertainty over Messi’s availability had been a huge source of unease for the nation’s soccer lovers.

South Africans were left in the dark after the two teams failed to confirm whether the reigning Spanish champions would bring a full strength team to match that was listed as part of their weekly training schedule.

Barcelona finally put local fans out of their misery when they confirmed in a tweet that Messi and Suárez would make the trip to South Africa.

Barcelona are expected to arrive at OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning and they will fly out immediately after the match to prepare for their last league match of the season against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barca Squad: Ter Stegen‚ Cillessen‚ Semedo‚ Piqué‚ Rakitic‚ Sergio‚ Denis‚ Iniesta‚ Suárez‚ Messi‚ Dembélé‚ Coutinho‚ Paulinho‚ Alcácer‚ Alba‚ Digne‚ S Roberto‚ André Gomes‚ A Vidal‚ Y Mina‚ Aleá (26)‚ R de Galarreta‚ J Cuenca

TimesLIVE

South Africans show a huge appetite for Barcelona friendly

Match tickets selling at pace ahead of the Brazilians-Barcelona match in the Mandela Centenary Cup
Sport
4 days ago

Bucs to build on foundation for success

Pirates have qualified for the 2018-19 Champions League as PSL runners-up
Sport
1 day ago

Top football bosses for Sundowns-Barca match

The fixture is to be played at FNB Stadium in Soweto in honour of former president Nelson Mandela
Sport
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
World record set amid Everest climbing fever
Sport / Other Sport
2.
I can win again, declares Tiger Woods
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Sharks still in, says coach Robert Du Preez
Sport / Rugby
4.
Interim coach Patrick Mabedi wants Chiefs job
Sport / Soccer
5.
Shortened Currie Cup makes for high stakes
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.