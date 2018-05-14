By finishing runners-up in the 2017-18 Premiership season, Orlando Pirates have laid the foundation for an assault on silverware next campaign‚ says coach Milutin Sredojevic.

The Buccaneers ended an excellent 2018 — in which they rallied to 11 wins‚ two draws and two defeats from 15 matches to push winners Mamelodi Sundowns for the title — with a 2-1 victory against Free State Stars at Orlando Stadium.

Sredojevic‚ who arrived late in Bucs’ pre-season — just two weeks before the season kickoff — understandably took some time to turn around the previous campaign’s 11th-placed‚ trophyless hiatus.

While Pirates again failed to win a trophy in 2017-18‚ or even reach a cup final‚ their form in the second half of the season and the dynamic football played under Sredojevic and assistant Rhulani Mokwena holds promise for the next campaign.

That much seemed to be appreciated by their supporters who attended their final game at Orlando on Saturday. The fans stayed for about half-an-hour after the match to sing with the players and technical staff and to applaud their turnaround from the previous season.

"I believe that the supporters are feeling that this season we have laid the foundation. And that foundation puts ahead of us an important task‚" Sredojevic said. "Number one‚ to do the deep analysis of who is supposed to come [into the squad] and who is surplus. Number two‚ to really have a selection of players who will continue with the project.