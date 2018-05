Old man Rooney head for DC United shift

London — Wayne Rooney agreed to a "deal in principle" to join Major League Soccer side DC United from Premier League club Everton, reports said on Thursday.

It has been suggested a £12.5m deal has been agreed to that could see the 32-year-old leave his boyhood club just 12 months after rejoining them from Manchester United.

Reports say Rooney has been offered a contract until the end of the 2020 season, although the MLS transfer window does not open until July. DC United are rock-bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference table with five points from seven games.

Earlier this week Everton manager Sam Allardyce said he wanted Rooney to see out the final year of his contract next season.

Allardyce and Rooney have had their differences and the player’s show of dissent when substituted in April’s Merseyside derby resulted in clear-the-air talks between the pair.

AFP