‘Goals and sex’ key to World Cup glory

Sao Paulo — At 21, Brazil’s Gabriel Jesus may be apprehensive about June’s World Cup — but legendary striker Romario wants him to know the key to success is simple: concentration, goals and plenty of sex.

He says that’s how he helped Brazil clinch the 1994 World Cup — and it seemed to work. During the tournament in the US, Romario netted five goals and won player of the tournament.

"Have enough sex is one piece of advice, as is making the most of your days off and, of course, concentrate on match days and during the games," the player-turned-senator has told Lance! magazine.

Romario’s record is a tough act to follow — but the renowned striker sees potential in Jesus.

"I believe he’s quite aware of his football and what it represents for the Brazilian team. He has to arrive at the World Cup and score a goal. That’s the most important thing!" he said.

A superstar known for his sense of fun, Romario is Brazil’s fourth-highest goalscorer — still two goals ahead of Neymar. While he only appeared in two World Cups Romario starred in the US finals, where Brazil scooped their fourth world title after a 24-year drought.

"The World Cup is a totally different competition from the rest, in which you have been 100% focused and push all your problems aside, otherwise you aren’t going to have the best Cup possible," he reflected.

