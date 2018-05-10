Sport / Soccer

PSL puts pressure on Ajax over Tendai Ndoro issue

10 May 2018 - 05:30 Mark Gleeson
Tendai Ndoro. Picture: SUPPLIED
In a twist to the saga around Tendai Ndoro‚ the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is demanding that Ajax Cape Town agree to an arbitration hearing before the end of the week, even as the club prepares for one of its most important games.

A letter from PSL prosecutor Nande Becker‚ sent to the clubs on Tuesday‚ insisted that Ajax agree to an arbitration hearing on Thursday and Friday or‚ if necessary on the weekend‚ but before next week’s end-of-season promotion-relegation play-offs. This is despite the club looking to focus its energies on Saturday’s must-win match against Kaizer Chiefs at the Cape Town Stadium where it is hoping to avoid finishing second last in the PSL standings‚ and being forced into the play-offs.

Becker insisted that Ajax must accept the first of three arbitrators who had been put forward for them to choose from‚ because the other two were not available this week.

Parties to an arbitration are given a choice of three arbitrators‚ usually senior advocates‚ to hear the matter and, if they can agree, the South African Football Association (Safa) makes the choice.

The Ndoro matter, related to a Fifa ruling that a player may not turn out for more than two clubs in a season‚ is headed for a second arbitration hearing‚ after the first said the PSL dispute resolution chamber had no jurisdiction over the matter and that it should be sorted out by Fifa. But Fifa has twice kicked the matter back‚ saying South African football’s legal structures should resolve the matter.

The issue of whether Ndoro should have played for Ajax in seven matches this season has dominated the legal agenda since January.

TimesLIVE

