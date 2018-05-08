Sport / Soccer

SOCCER

Mesut Ozil injured, but vows to be at the World Cup

08 May 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Mesut Ozil. Picture: REUTERS
Mesut Ozil. Picture: REUTERS

Berlin — Mesut Ozil has joined the list of Germany stars currently injured, but the Arsenal midfielder insisted on Monday that he will be fit for their World Cup title defence in Russia.

"It’s a pity I missed yesterday’s match with my back injury," Ozil wrote on his Instagram account after sitting out Arsenal’s 5-0 rout of Burnley on Sunday. "It’ll need some time, but I’m sure I’ll fully recover in time for the World Cup."

With just over five weeks until the World Cup starts on June 14, the Arsenal playmaker joins Manuel Neuer and Jerome Boateng, who also face a race against time, on the casualty list.

Germany’s first World Cup group match is against Mexico on June 17. They also face Sweden and South Korea in Group F.

Neuer, Germany’s captain and goalkeeper, has not played since fracturing his foot in September 2017. Centre-back Boateng injured his groin a fortnight ago.

AFP

