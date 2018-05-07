Football hopes for more ‘Fergie time’

London — That the football world has been so shocked by the gravity of Alex Ferguson’s illness is partly because the patriarch of Manchester United has always appeared to be such a robust, indestructible figure, an unbeatable giant of the game.

The 76-year-old had emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage on Saturday yet it was only less than a week earlier that he had been on the pitch at Old Trafford, looking in fine form and fettle while making a presentation to Arsene Wenger.

As he joshed with his old deadly Arsenal rival, it was a reminder how much the game has missed Ferguson since his retirement in 2013 and made one reflect on his towering, perhaps unprecedented influence in the modern game.

Indeed, whenever there is an argument among fans about who is the biggest sports personality of them all, Ferguson has always been right at the heart of the debate, a champion whose greatness was reflected in the clubs he managed.

This Scotsman became the most successful manager yet in the annals of the English game. You could even make a convincing case for him being the world’s best down the years, so successful has he been for such a long time.

In the fickle modern game, which treats managers as disposable tissues, Ferguson was immovable Glaswegian granite for more than quarter of a century, re-establishing and then constantly reinventing United’s dazzle as the world’s most celebrated club.

His triumph was not just that he kept the United bandwagon rolling on unstoppably with various liveries but that he also imbued each new red model with the same qualities of flair, panache and never-say-die commitment.