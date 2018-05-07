Chelsea down Reds to keep Euro dream alive

London — Chelsea’s hopes of qualifying for 2019’s Champions League were boosted with victory over Liverpool on Sunday.

Olivier Giroud expertly headed in Victor Moses’s cross in the first half after Liverpool had dominated possession.

Chelsea remain in fifth but move within three points of third-placed Liverpool.

With two games remaining to Liverpool’s one, they can put pressure on the Champions League finalists with victory against Huddersfield on Wednesday, although given their superior goal difference the Reds would almost certainly ensure a top-four finish with victory at home to Brighton on the final day.

Arsenal put on a grand show for Arsene Wenger’s final home game as manager with a 5-0 win over Burnley.

The 68-year-old, who has won 10 major trophies during a near 22-year reign, oversaw a dominant, free-flowing display in his 1,233rd game, with goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored two, as well as Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasinac and Alex Iwobi.

Champions Manchester City will have to wait to break the Premier League points record after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium.

Reuters