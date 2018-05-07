Sport / Soccer

PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea down Reds to keep Euro dream alive

07 May 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Olivier Giroud. Picture: EPA/FILIP SINGER
Olivier Giroud. Picture: EPA/FILIP SINGER
Image:

London — Chelsea’s hopes of qualifying for 2019’s Champions League were boosted with victory over Liverpool on Sunday.

Olivier Giroud expertly headed in Victor Moses’s cross in the first half after Liverpool had dominated possession.

Chelsea remain in fifth but move within three points of third-placed Liverpool.

With two games remaining to Liverpool’s one, they can put pressure on the Champions League finalists with victory against Huddersfield on Wednesday, although given their superior goal difference the Reds would almost certainly ensure a top-four finish with victory at home to Brighton on the final day.

Arsenal put on a grand show for Arsene Wenger’s final home game as manager with a 5-0 win over Burnley.

The 68-year-old, who has won 10 major trophies during a near 22-year reign, oversaw a dominant, free-flowing display in his 1,233rd game, with goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored two, as well as Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasinac and Alex Iwobi.

Champions Manchester City will have to wait to break the Premier League points record after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium.

Reuters

KEVIN McCALLUM: Oh that my forlorn Liverpool jersey could tell tales

Perhaps it is time to pull on the jersey once more, to celebrate being a fan of a team that overwhelms me, to remember 1977 and 2007 and all the ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Reds fired up for Real Champions League final

The Merseyside club will feature in their eighth European Cup final
Sport
3 days ago

Liverpool on brink of final as tension mounts in Rome

Tight security for semifinal after attack at Anfield last week as teams desperate for long-overdue title set their sights on trophy
Sport
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Football hopes for more ‘Fergie time’
Sport / Soccer
2.
Shattered Downs coach Pitso Mosimane blasts fatal ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Danny Jordaan caught offside with allegedly false ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Coach Robbie Fleck happy to see Stormers shed ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Chelsea down Reds to keep Euro dream alive
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.