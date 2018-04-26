Sport / Soccer

SOCCER

Chiefs struggling to recover from Durban hangover

26 April 2018 - 05:30 Tiyani Mabasa and Mark Gleeson
Picture: ISTOCK
Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Patrick Mabedi believes the team has moved on from last weekend’s chaos at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Malawian was speaking after his side lost 3-1 to Golden Arrows in a league match at Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday night.

This followed Chiefs’ 2-0 defeat to Free State Stars in their Nedbank Cup semifinal that saw the fans rioting after the match‚ which resulted in several people being injured and almost R3m damage to property.

Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela resigned with immediate effect.

Considering the result against Arrows‚ it would seem Chiefs were still affected by what happened after the Stars match. Mabedi‚ however‚ has insisted that the players have moved on and the only reason they lost to Arrows was the early red card given to Leonardo Castro. The Colombian was given his marching orders after just 16 minutes for a reckless challenge on Trevor Mathiane.

"It was disturbing‚ but we are professionals and we need to go on‚ though it affected us.

"We just need to be positive and keep moving forward‚" Mabedi said about the events at Moses Mabhida.

"It happened the way it happened and you can’t say you can change anything‚ because it happened quickly, you just need to adapt and move on.

"I think it caused trauma to the players and they were affected‚ but overall we need to accept what happened."

On their match against Arrows‚ the former Cape Town All Stars mentor insisted Castro’s red card was the difference on the night.

"We started very badly and we conceded early‚ but the players tried to play well. What affected us was the red card."

Chiefs will look to redeem themselves when they host Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Baroka FC coach MacDonald Makhubedu has warned his players they could still be sucked down into the Premiership’s relegation zone if they do not win at home against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

Their last-gasp defeat at Ajax Cape Town on Tuesday means Baroka have won just one of their previous 11 league games and are just four points above the drop zone. They sit in 10th spot after Tuesday’s matches with 33 points.

Baroka finish their campaign away on May 12 against SuperSport United‚ who are also battling against the drop.

Makhubedu said Saturday’s game against Celtic would be key to their survival as it is their last home game of the season.

"The weekend’s game has now become a must-win‚" he said. "We need to kill it off because if we don’t win against Celtic‚ then we start to depend on other results. It is up to us to kill off any danger because playing against SuperSport is tricky. They are a club who can snap into form any time."

TimesLIVE

