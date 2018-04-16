Sport / Soccer

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

United crash to hand City the championship

16 April 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action with West Bromwich Albion's Jay Rodriguez at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, April 15 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action with West Bromwich Albion's Jay Rodriguez at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, April 15 2018. Picture: REUTERS

London — Manchester United handed the Premier League title to Manchester City on Sunday after suffering a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to bottom club West Bromwich Albion.

A 73rd-minute header from Jay Rodriguez gave Albion their first away win in 16 outings.

United midfielder Nemanja Matic had headed a corner across his own goal area and Rodriguez reacted quickly to nod home the winner.

Jose Mourinho’s side dominated possession but created few clear chances and their loss leaves City 16 points clear with just five games remaining.

It is their first league title since 2014 and their first under former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola.

In the day’s early game Newcastle beat Arsenal 2-1, with Gunners’ manager Arsene Wenger admitting it was "the story of our season".

It was Arsenal’s fifth consecutive away defeat in the Premier League. Wenger’s side took an early lead through Alexandre Lacazette, but Ayoze Perez equalised before Matt Ritchie bagged the second-half winner at St James’ Park.

Newcastle’s fourth successive win ended Arsenal’s unbeaten run of seven games in all competitions.

"It’s been the story of our season, 70% possession, 1-0, lots of chances and then you wonder how you lose the game," Wenger said.

Reuters, AFP

