Pirates fight back to stay in title race

Orlando Pirates are still alive in the premiership title race three points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates came from behind to beat AmaZulu 2-1 at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday. Musa Nyatama and Thabo Qalinge scored for the Buccaneers to put them on 49 points with three games to go. Sundowns are on 52 points with four games to play. They play Golden Arrows on Tuesday.

Pirates only return to league action on April 25 when they will be at home to Bidvest Wits on the same day Sundowns will be away to Maritzburg United.

Pirates were stunned when AmaZulu’s Mabhuti Khenyeza scored from a pass by Ovidy Karuru after they launched a quick counterattack.

• Kaizer Chiefs halted their recent slide when they beat relegation-threatened Platinum Stars 1-0 at FNB Stadium.

Man of the match Hendrick Ekstein put a smile of relief on beleaguered coach Steve Komphela’s face early in the second half when he beat Stars goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela with a powerful shot. Ekstein benefited from some fine work by Joseph Molangoane‚ who wove his magic on the wing before delivering a ball that snaked past Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro’s head but dropped perfectly for the diminutive midfielder.

The victory could not have come at a better time for Komphela as Chiefs face Free State Stars on Saturday in a Nedbank Cup semifinal that the coach will be desperate to win if the club is to avoid a third season without a trophy.

TimesLIVE