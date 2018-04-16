Sport / Soccer

PSL SOCCER

Pirates fight back to stay in title race

16 April 2018 - 05:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele and Mninawa Ntloko
Musa Nyatama. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Musa Nyatama. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Orlando Pirates are still alive in the premiership title race three points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates came from behind to beat AmaZulu 2-1 at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday. Musa Nyatama and Thabo Qalinge scored for the Buccaneers to put them on 49 points with three games to go. Sundowns are on 52 points with four games to play. They play Golden Arrows on Tuesday.

Pirates only return to league action on April 25 when they will be at home to Bidvest Wits on the same day Sundowns will be away to Maritzburg United.

Pirates were stunned when AmaZulu’s Mabhuti Khenyeza scored from a pass by Ovidy Karuru after they launched a quick counterattack.

• Kaizer Chiefs halted their recent slide when they beat relegation-threatened Platinum Stars 1-0 at FNB Stadium.

Man of the match Hendrick Ekstein put a smile of relief on beleaguered coach Steve Komphela’s face early in the second half when he beat Stars goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela with a powerful shot. Ekstein benefited from some fine work by Joseph Molangoane‚ who wove his magic on the wing before delivering a ball that snaked past Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro’s head but dropped perfectly for the diminutive midfielder.

The victory could not have come at a better time for Komphela as Chiefs face Free State Stars on Saturday in a Nedbank Cup semifinal that the coach will be desperate to win if the club is to avoid a third season without a trophy.

TimesLIVE

Pitso Mosimane expects top dollar for Tau

Wily Mosimane warns that the in-demand player’s price tag will be substantial
Sport
4 days ago

Steve Komphela: dead coach walking

Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela survives the axe after club management votes to keep him until the end of the season
Sport
5 days ago

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Premier Soccer League’s wheels of justice turn too slowly to stop the rot

So what chance is there for a speedy resolution to the Chiefs matter when the chaos at Loftus is fast becoming a cold case?
Opinion
5 days ago

Modest coach Da Gama lifts Highlands

Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama bows to his team’s massive collective effort after thrashing Amatuks
Sport
7 days ago

