Roma boss takes a dip

Rome — Roma chairman James Pallotta has been slapped with a €450 fine for taking a dip in one of the Eternal City’s most famous fountains, diving into the celebrations with his fans following their historic win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old Pallotta was filmed surrounded by a crowd of delirious supporters falling backwards into the fountain in Piazza del Popolo, a stone’s throw from the Spanish Steps, following his team’s incredible 3-0 victory over Barca on away goals, going through to the Champions League semifinals.

Jumping into fountains is banned in Rome despite hordes of people who want to relive Anita Ekberg’s Trevi Fountain scene from La Dolce Vita.

"Pallotta said sorry, he did it in a moment of excitement," said mayor Virginia Raggi, confirming Italian media reports.

AFP