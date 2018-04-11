Jeremy Brockie and Gaston Sirino will visit a sangoma to break their bad luck in front of goal‚ says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

"They are two people who are really‚ really unfortunate‚" said Mosimane.

"We told them we must take them to the township to [see] one sangoma."

Signed in the January transfer window‚ neither player has yet scored for the log leaders even though both were purchased because of their acumen in front of goal.

"I don’t know who has jinxed Brockie‚" said Mosimane‚ showing patience with the New Zealand international, who has played 402 minutes for the club since his R5m move from SuperSport United.

"Sirino gets a chance every game but if he doesn’t hit the post‚ then he misses an easy one."

