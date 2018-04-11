Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has survived the axe after club management elected to keep him until the end of the season rather than sack him following a marathon five-hour meeting on Tuesday.

Chiefs issued a statement on Tuesday pleading for patience while at the same time saying that decisive changes would have to be implemented at the end of the season.

Komphela and his players were pelted with an assortment of missiles as they left the field after Saturday’s embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Chippa United at FNB Stadium. The humiliating defeat effectively ruled Amakhosi out of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title race.

"At this stage‚ circumstances do not permit us to make immediate changes [and fire Komphela]‚" Chiefs said.

"However‚ we are looking to have a complete overhaul of the team before the commencement of the new season.

"It is important for our supporters to note that as management we are listening to their concerns and share the pain."

Chiefs added that they have met Stadium Management SA and relevant stakeholders following last weekend’s acts of hooliganism at FNB Stadium. They will review the incident.

"In the interim‚ we appeal to the supporters for calm and patience as there is still a lot to play for in the league and the Nedbank Cup‚" the club said.

"We believe there is a lot to fight for as the team is in the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup and there is a possibility of qualification for one of the continental competitions.

"Regardless of how dire the situation is in the next few weeks‚ we sincerely appeal for calm‚ patience and good behaviour from supporters.

"We have to avoid endangering other supporters’ lives and the team. As we move to the last few matches of the current season‚ we really need your undivided support and assure you that decisive changes will happen before the new season to remedy the situation."

PSL officials said they are waiting on the decision of their prosecutor‚ Nande Becker‚ to know whether Chiefs will be charged for the fracas. It seems likely Becker will charge Chiefs for their supporters’ conduct.

"The bottom line is that what happened there is not right‚ completely unacceptable.

"That said we have to follow processes‚" said PSL spokesman Luxolo September.

"The match commissioner’s report has been sent to the prosecutor of the league [Becker].

"Unfortunately or fortunately‚ it’s a waiting game. It’s an independent process and it should always be."

