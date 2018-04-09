Sport / Soccer

UNDER PRESSURE

Chiefs coach Steve Komphela sticks to his guns

09 April 2018 - 05:30 Mark Gleeson
Steve Komphela. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
Steve Komphela. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela remains defiant and will not resign despite heated protests from the small crowd that watched the 3-0 home loss to Chippa United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

"I cannot run away‚" he said after angry spectators pelted them with objects as they walked off after the game.

"I’m not the kind of guy who runs away from responsibility. If you are a proud person‚ sacrifice and responsibility are part of the components of the job."

Police also kept supporters from Soccer City’s gates afterwards as fans waited for Komphela after the heavy home loss.

Komphela admitted it was an unacceptably heavy defeat but repeated the same mantra he has sounded in similar situations before.

TimesLIVE

